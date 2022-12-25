Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 27th (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 27th. The 1-22 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 27th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
