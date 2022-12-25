Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 27th (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 27th. The 1-22 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.84. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 113.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

