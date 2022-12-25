Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.4 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 23.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 78.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,092,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 75.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

