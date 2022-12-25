HC Wainwright Weighs in on PepGen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PepGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.43) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on PepGen from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of PEPG opened at $15.02 on Friday. PepGen has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PepGen by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PepGen during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

