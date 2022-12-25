Head to Head Review: Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) vs. Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) and Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Procaps Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Procaps Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -159.91% -101.78% Procaps Group 13.82% -243.60% 12.66%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 279.30 -$13.77 million ($55.23) -0.04 Procaps Group $409.74 million 1.48 -$100.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Procaps Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Procaps Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Procaps Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,757.14%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Procaps Group.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

