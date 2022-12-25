Head to Head Survey: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kubient alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kubient and SmartRent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 3.78 -$10.29 million ($1.10) -0.65 SmartRent $110.64 million 3.84 -$71.96 million -0.51 -4.20

Profitability

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kubient and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -522.76% -62.58% -52.70% SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kubient and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.66, suggesting a potential upside of 211.01%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than SmartRent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SmartRent beats Kubient on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

(Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.