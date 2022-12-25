Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

