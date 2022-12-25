Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.