Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1,367.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

