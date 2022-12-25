HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $392.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.82.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.82. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $690.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.