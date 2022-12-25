HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $392.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $281.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $690.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.4% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.