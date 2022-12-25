Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $23,610.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 247,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,394.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $23.54 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hudson Global

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

