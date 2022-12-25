Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

