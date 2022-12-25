Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

