Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells $714,828.16 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 19th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 63,607 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $192,093.14.
  • On Tuesday, December 13th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $24,992.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

