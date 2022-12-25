Insider Buying: Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Insider Acquires A$45,180.00 in Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 20,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$45,180.00 ($30,322.15).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 100,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$224,900.00 ($150,939.60).

On Monday, October 24th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 250,000 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$562,500.00 ($377,516.78).

Advance ZincTek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

See Also

