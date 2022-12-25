Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys 6,411 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42.

On Friday, October 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10.

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.16 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

