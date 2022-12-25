Insider Buying: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Benton bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($335,570.47).
Plenti Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 55.41 and a quick ratio of 55.39.
About Plenti Group
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.