Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys 11,555 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $147,981.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SecureWorks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

