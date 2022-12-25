Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Buys 11,555 Shares of Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $147,981.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SecureWorks Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCWX stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
