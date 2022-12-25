Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $40,499.12 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $16,788.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.
  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.