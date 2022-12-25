Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $40,499.12 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,914 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $16,788.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $15,633.20.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $27,261.20.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,199.20.

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $274.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a negative net margin of 277.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 195.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 774,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.