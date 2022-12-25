Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells 37,354 Shares of Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

