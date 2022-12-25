Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 11,255 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

