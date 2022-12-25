Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 51,010 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
