Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 51,010 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

