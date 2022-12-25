Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells 2,689 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

