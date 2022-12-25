Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.