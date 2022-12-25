Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $367.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

