Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.75 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.