Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,587,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $96.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

