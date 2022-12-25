Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 19,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

