Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
