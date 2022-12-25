Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.