Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after buying an additional 516,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 634,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 726,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 196.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $3,636,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.74 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

