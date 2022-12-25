Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

