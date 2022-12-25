Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) vs. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Financial Analysis

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 10.45% 13.98% 9.12% Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26%

Volatility and Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inter Parfums and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus target price of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Jupiter Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $879.52 million 3.58 $87.41 million $3.22 30.64 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 5.99 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, babe, Dunhill, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, French Connection, and Ungaro brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

