Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

