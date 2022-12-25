Intergy Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 208,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

