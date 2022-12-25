Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.