Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
