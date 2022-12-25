Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.