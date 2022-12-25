Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $224,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

