Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

