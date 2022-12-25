Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

