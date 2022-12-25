Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

