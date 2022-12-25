Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.0% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 345,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 223,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 229,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,102 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.