Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $870,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

