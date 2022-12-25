Intergy Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,390,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,038,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VNQ stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

