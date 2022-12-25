Intergy Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.