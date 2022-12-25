Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.