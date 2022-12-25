Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 17,770 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

