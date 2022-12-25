Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,601 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

