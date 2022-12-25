Intergy Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.