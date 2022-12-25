International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.