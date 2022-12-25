Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,996 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEJ opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.